Music News | 20 September 2016 15:39 CET

Joe Mettle Releases "Onwan Wani"

Multiple award winning Ghanaian gospel singer and composer,Joe Mettled has released yet another inspirational and spirit-filled song titled"Onwan Wani".

The song describes the wonders of God and His ability to control situations in an exceptionally wonderful way to the benefit of all who seek his face.

The song which is currently enjoying massive airplay is a part of his yet to be released album expected to be out in June 2017."Onwan Wani" which literally means God is Wonders,was recorded live at the Reverb Studios and mastered at the Groove House Studios all in Accra Ghana.

The song got the input of some of Ghana's finest musicians which include Charles Osei,Emmanuel Bludo,David Tagoe,Prince Sennah,Prince Hakeem Mathews,Jonathan Kakraba,Francis Osei,LoveGift and OverflowInc

