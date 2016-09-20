Video:Mac Jordan Amartey Finally Breaks Silence Over His Health Condition

After years of speculations about his health condition, legendary Ghanaian actor Mac Jordan Amartey has finally broken his silence by disclosing candidly that he is physically challenged.

In a one-on-one interaction with Rosemond Larweh aka Rossy of www.razzonline.com with regards to why he has been absent from the movie scene for barely four years now ,Mac Jordan Amartey who is noted for the use of' 'big' English words in his movies,explained that his right leg has been amputated which has prevented him from accepting movie roles:

"Actually,am physically challenged.I can't walk steadily .My right leg has been amputated and its been sorrow for me. It's about four years, since my leg was amputated. A lot of People think am dead and gone. So currently i don't sort of love to be part of the films and what not", Mac Jordan sorrowfully Opined.

Explaining further, the seasoned actor who now uses an artificial leg said, "There are many old people still acting and i would also love to act, but because of my predicament i didn't want anybody to see me.There were hundreds of people from the media who came to me but i didn't want to see them because i was extremely sad",

According to him, aside President Mahama who invited him and his wife to his house , www.razzonline.com team are the second group of people privileged to meet him.

Mac Jordan Amartey has been in the movie industry for so many years, appearing in the all-time favourite "Idikoko" series, TV Theatre productions and numerous Ghanaian films

The legendary actor is also known for his tiff with another actress Grace Nortey in almost all the movies the two starred in.

