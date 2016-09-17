Gospel Musician Akosua Papabi Set To Release New Album

Gospel Musician Akosua Papabi has hinted that all is set for her much awaited ‘Count Your Blessings’ Maiden album launch.

According to her, the album is a promising one to her because she has put her heart in this album and will inform believers on the need to give thanks to God in everything.

The sensational singer believes that the yet to be launch album will be a hit because all the songs are unique and refreshing.

The album launch slated for Sunday, October 18, 2016 will be held at Miracle Temple Assemblies of God Church at Achimota Behind victory school at 8:00am.

The event according to Minister Akosua would have in attendance some Gospel artistes such as Opiesie Esther, Maoni Quansah, also ministering is Virteous Praise Vessels and host pastor reverend Jonas Yoa Tetteh

Minister Akosua said , she chose the name ‘Count Your Blessings’ as the title suggests, because God has done so many things for her and want to show appreciation to God with that song.

She pointed out that those who would be attending the event should not see it as just an album launch but an opportunity to re-kindle their spirit in God.

The album she said contains 9 powerful tracks, amongst her favourite ‘Amansa Mbra ‘which has it video to be released after the launching.





