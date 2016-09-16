UTV Joins Introduces Peace Campaign Programme

With just a few months to Ghana's general elections, one of Ghana's leading television stations, United Television (UTV), will soon air programmes to educate Ghanaians about the effects of election violence.

The programme aims at enhancing the credibility of the electoral processes and securing a peaceful environment to accelerate Ghana's growth and development regardless of the elections.

It involves a mix of programmes on voter awareness, pro-peace, gender, among others, which are expected to contribute to achieving credible, peaceful, inclusive and transparent elections.

The airing of the yet-to-be introduced programme would remind Ghanaians of the need to stay united as one country with a common destiny rather than get divided along political and ethnic differences.

One of the core objectives of the station is to transmit high quality programmes on education, development, culture and current affairs to its viewers.

“We want to give Ghanaians a local content television station that is handled with the professionalism that meets international standards. We want to be unique in our own way and endear ourselves to the hearts and minds of our viewers,” a source close to management stated.

UTV has its long-term objective to play an effective role in the development of communications as a major instrument for nation building and a vital element in the socio-economic development process.