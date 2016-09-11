FaReed Drops New Single - Hiphop Alhaji

FaReed, The Hiphop Alhaji, is a budding young Ghanaian rapper who packs quite a punch in his lyrics and his young journey in his rap music. FaReed, formerly known as Big Shady, isn’t new to the music scene, he won Hi-Skuul HipHop artiste of the year in 2012 and his single, Bardman, was used as a montage on ‘Gh & Beyond’ and 4Syte.

His fusion of the English language with other native languages, Hausa, Twi and Ga has gained him the title HIPHOP ALHAJI. Even though FaReed is a rapper, he shows his versatility by singing on some of his songs. FaReed is based in Newtown.

FaReed was lost in the music scene for a while now but bounces back with this new hit single, Hiphop AlhAlhaj which features Brenya and produced by one of Kumasi finest producers, Peweezel.