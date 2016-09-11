Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Music News | 11 September 2016 07:20 CET

FaReed Drops New Single - Hiphop Alhaji

By Fiifi Adinkra

FaReed, The Hiphop Alhaji, is a budding young Ghanaian rapper who packs quite a punch in his lyrics and his young journey in his rap music. FaReed, formerly known as Big Shady, isn’t new to the music scene, he won Hi-Skuul HipHop artiste of the year in 2012 and his single, Bardman, was used as a montage on ‘Gh & Beyond’ and 4Syte.

His fusion of the English language with other native languages, Hausa, Twi and Ga has gained him the title HIPHOP ALHAJI. Even though FaReed is a rapper, he shows his versatility by singing on some of his songs. FaReed is based in Newtown.

FaReed was lost in the music scene for a while now but bounces back with this new hit single, Hiphop AlhAlhaj which features Brenya and produced by one of Kumasi finest producers, Peweezel.

Music News

The intellectual philosophy of cogitation lies in it's practical implicatoin
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img