Gladys Owiredu and Still Ringing to host Trek Africa Awards

The International Committee and Advisory Board of McKinggs Media Productions (Publisher of TREK magazine) has officially unveiled the hosts for the 2016 edition of the continental showpiece.

The award winning Ghanaian celebrity Television Host & Producer, Gladys Owiredu and Nigeria wave making comedy-duo, Still Ringing are billed to host the award event in Lagos Nigeria.

According to the Ghanaian screen diva, Gladys Owiredu who arrived Lagos on Sunday 24th July for a two days visit and for media interaction and pre-TAWA 2016 official photo shoot asked: "Nigerians are you ready for me? It will be something else, watch out for me!

Trek Africa Awards (#TAWA) which is geared towards celebrating personalities who have excelled in different spheres and made their lifestyles exemplary for the younger generation to emulate is billed to come off Sunday, September 18, 2016.

Its maiden edition in 2014 assembled creme de la cremes' of Nigeria and Ghana with over 600 high profiled male and female personalities cutting across various spheres including Governance, Banking, Industries, Judiciary, Oil and Gas, Media, Entertainment, Pageantry et al.

"Imagine this spotlight on the stage one on one; I am that spotlight. I assure Nigerians it’s going to be fun," elated Owiredu said after she was announced as the host of #TAWA.

Other entertainers expected at the award night are Simi, Pepenazi, YungACE, Ozzybosco, Austin Swagger, XChange, Akofah(Ghana), DJ Chrisland, Multi-talented Flexy B, Double Pee, Jef_Freezi, Brainee, Swagger Prince and JTwins.

The Chairman of the occasion is Dr Tee Mac (MFR) as the continental celebration event promises to be an irresistible evening of glamour and style, awards, wine and dine with soulful music.

The TAWA 2016 criteria focus largely on Personality, Leadership style, Creative Ability, Uncommon Patriotism, a level of success recorded and degree of societal impact.