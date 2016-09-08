PeaceUP Africa Launched

Pastor Kofi (middle) with Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, (3rd from right) Rev Sam Korankye-Ankrah (2nd right), Rev Johnny Apeakorang, Senior Associate Pastor, RCI, (1st right) with other dignitaries

The senior praise and worship psalmist at Royalhouse Chapel International, Pastor Francis Kofi Blewusi Dedzi, has launched the second edition of his humanitarian project in a colourful fundraising ceremony held at the Holiday Inn Hotel.

The two in one project, PeaceUP Africa, the brain child of Brainstorm Concept, seeks to promote peace through music while supporting women and children who are the most affected by conflict in society.

Thus, the project through a musical peace concert slated for October 28 at Royalhouse Chapel International will promote harmony and raise funds for the renovation of the antenatal clinic of the La General Hospital.

The audience at the fundraising event were given the rare opportunity of having a feel of what the concert would offer when they were treated to the headline peace reggae song by Pastor Kofi, Shasha Marley and talented singer, Sonia.

The song gives a beautiful narrative of how negatively electoral conflicts have affected Africa while highlighting the call for a peaceful continent by women and children who are mostly victims of conflict.

Rev Sam Korankye-Ankrah, Apostle General of Royalhouse Chapel, opening the fundraising event, said the need to advocate peace in Ghana today is more crucial than ever before, especially as the country approaches the 2016 polls.

He mentioned that the project which is in three folds will first preach peace through the music and also help expectant mothers have a more conducive place for their ante-natal care.

“There is an adage which says if you think knowledge is expensive, try ignorance but I change that saying to if you think peace is expensive try war,” he said.

He said the time has come for all to support such a laudable project which will not only go a long way to promote peace but also support women and their unborn children.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri