General News | 3 September 2016 11:41 CET

Akatakyie, Yaa Pono, Others For Homowo Festival Bash

By Daily Guide

De Parkies Pub & Grill in Awoshie, Accra, will today host some of the finest hiplife artistes such as Rulers, Akatakyie, Yaa Pono, Asa Khalifa, SK Originale, Nhyiraba Kojo, King Vuvu and several others at the 'Homowo Festival Bash'.

 
The event which is being organised by Rulers Empire Forever, in partnership with A-Mak Ent, will give residents of Anyaa market and its environs an opportunity to have a good moment with the music stars and also to give up-and-coming artistes in the community a platform to showcase their talents in music.

 
According to the organisers, all the artistes on the bill will charm the audience with their stage performances.

