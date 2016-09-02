Stonebwoy, Fancy Gadam Rock Tamale With Non-Stop Music

A Tamale-based Afro-pop and dancehall artiste, Ahmed Mujahid Bello, known on the music scene as Fancy Gadam, has called on Ghanaians to desist from acts that seek to destabilise the forthcoming general election slated for December 7.

The artiste made the call at a musical concert dubbed 'Bhim Nation Versus Gadam Nation' held at the Tamale Sports Stadium last Saturday.

Fancy Gadam called on his fellow artistes to throw their support behind every activity organised to promote peace in the country.

He appealed to the thousands of music fans who attended the show not to allow politicians to buy their conscience as Ghana goes to the polls, adding, “Let's not to plunge Tamale into chaos in this year's election.”

The show was set in motion with performances from some upcoming stars from Ghana.

When it got to the turn of Stonebwoy, not only did he rock the stage with his hit tracks but his delivery was extraordinary on that day.

Fancy Gadam's appearance on the stage after Stonebwoy thrilled the about 20,000 fans who thronged the venue.

The night saw some performances from the Dagbon 2015 best rapper, Ataaka, and the likes of George Cliff, Deensi, Nandos and Dabba who took turns to entertain fans to some good music.

By George Clifford Owusu