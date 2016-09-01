Meet ‘Ekikimi’ Beat Maker- Chapter Beatz

Beat production or sound engineering is a great tool in music making in the world and in actual fact, West Africa can boast of great beats ranging from Fuji thus heavy Nigerian drumbeats and highlife from Ghana which was combined and named as Afrobeat and popularized in Africa since the 1970s by Nigerian multi-instrumentalist and bandleader Fela Kuti.

In present time these two countries can boast of producing great Afrobeats from awesome beat maker or sound engineers and Ghana and hail a name household name called Chapter Beatz.

Born with the birth name Jerry Nai, he is known in the Ghanaian showbiz industry as Chapter Beatz and hails from La a suburb in the greater Accra region of Ghana.

Chapter Beatz produced the all-time hit song ‘Ekikimi’ by Wisa in 2015 talking about how he feel about the success of the song chapter alleged that feel part of Wisa's success because everybody enjoys both the lyrical content and the beat and it is what makes the music.

Chapter met Wisa 2014 in a neighborhood at La where they both lived and started doing music together.

Asked about how he got into beat making, Chapter explained that he wanted to do music from a very early stage when he was in school hence his decision to be a beat maker or sound engineer.

“I just had the feeling because I use to do music way back in school and anytime I enter a studio, I sometimes tells the producer to do one of two stuffs to my project. So I try downloading beats making software and that's how it started” he added.

Speaking on Challenges he faced or faces as a producer he stated that it was difficult for him to get mainstream artistes to work with because he was classified as an “underground” producer.

“Sometimes as an underground producer it's was very difficult to get the right people to ride on your Beats (stars) But for now I don't face any challenge”.

He has however worked with great Ghanaian artistes including Sarkodie, Keche, Jupitar, Quata, Under of R2Bees, Apaatse, Davio, Naterial, and some international artistes like Switz Bois from Sweden, Masaany.

Chapter beatz believes that beats produced in Ghana in present days is getting better. He is a beat maker or sound engineer and a musician.

Check out his latest song ‘Suolo in the link below.

http://www.akbekhype.xyz/2016/08/chapter-beatz-empire-is-set-to-release.html