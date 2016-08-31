TVC's 'Your View' Ladies Given Award of Recognition at Meets MediaAugust Edition

Television Continental's 'Your View' hosts, Morayo Afolabi-Brown and Osayuwamen Saleh were present at Sunday's media hangout, Meets Media at the Best Western hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Morayo was being celebrated as the media personality of the month, being the brain behind the morning talk show that discusses topical issues in society.

After having their profiles read at the event, and having a cake cut at the event, both ladies were involved in an interactive session with Adekunle Gold and Sound Sultan who were both hosted on the night.

The two women who represented the rest of the crew were presented with an award of excellence by Lagos state Chairman House Committee on Information Hon. Tunde Braimoh and Senator Gbenga Obadara.



Cakes time with Adekunle Gold and YourView hosts.



Presendting award of excellece to YourView hosts is Honourable Tunji Braimoh and senator Gbenga Obadara



Senator Gbenga Obadara and Honourable Tunji Braimoh