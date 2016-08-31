Kofi Middleton-Mends to be buried on Oct. 1

The family of the late Kofi Middleton-Mends has officially announced the death of their beloved relative to Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, in Accra.

The visit by the children and the family together with members of the creative arts industry was also to announce the date for the burial and the final funeral rites.

The late Middleton-Mends' death occurred on Tuesday, August 16 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra at aged 77 after battling with kidney disease. He was survived by a wife and three children.

The late actor was well known for the 'Key Soap Medo Fo Pa' television commercial which was popular in the 90s, and until his death, he was also a lecturer at NAFTI and University of Ghana.

Mr Emmanuel Antwi, the leader of the delegation, thanked the minister and her deputy, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, for their immense support to the family with the passing of their father.

He announced that the family had agreed on October 1 for the burial of the late Middleton-Mends.

He also commended the minister and her deputy for their continuous contribution and support to the creative arts industry and its players.

Mrs Ofosu-Adjare, on her part, disclosed that the creative arts industry has really lost a great man and an industry player.

She said the late Kofi Middleton-Mends has inspired a lot of young people in the industry who are now contributing their expertise towards the improvement of the sector.

“It is a loss to the whole country not only to the bereaved family. We will support the family and children to give their beloved son a befitting burial,” the minister added.

She said the ministry would also appoint people to serve on the funeral committee set up by the family.