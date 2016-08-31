Bibi Bright Chooses Nana Addo Over Mahama

Actress Bibi Bright says she is for Nana Addo. The mother of one did not follow John Dumelo, Tracey Boakye and others to endorse president Mahama ahead of this year’s election.

In a snapchat and Instagram post on Tuesday evening, she openly said that she wants Ghanaians to vote the sitting president out of office.

She posted a picture of the politician who ran for President of Ghana in the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections as the New Patriotic Party candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and wrote “#TheBattleIsTheLord’s. #Npp #IAm4Change #NanaAkuffoAddo”.

When a fan commented that president Mahama should be given another term to complete his works, she replied that he shouldn’t worry because Nana Addo will finalize what he has started.

Bibi Bright joins Leo Mensah, Socrate Safo, Mark Okreku Mantey and other entertainers who are praying that Nana Addo and the leading opposition party, NPP wins power during the December polls.