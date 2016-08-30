Stonebwoy, Amakye, E.L To Headline Ghana Music Week-UK

Three award-winning Ghanaian artistes, Stonebwoy, Amakye Dede and the reigning VGMA 2016 Artiste of The Year, E.L, will headline the maiden edition of Ghana Music Week-UK (GMW-UK) scheduled for the Indigo at the O2 in London on Friday, October 21, 2016.

This was made known at the media launch of the event held at the Ghana High Commission in London last Thursday, August 25, 2016, which was attended by a broad spectrum of media persons and event managers in the UK.

The event is being organised by Fantasy Entertainment, in partnership with Showbiz Africa and the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

GMW-UK seeks to create the biggest platform in the UK, to market Ghanaian music and tourism, and in the process attract targeted tourist traffic from the UK to Ghana for the main Festival.

The headline artistes will be joined by seven other artistes to be announced later, including a top Ghanaian live band and cultural troupe to sell Ghanaian music to the world.

The event will be hosted by Abrantee Boateng, aka DJ Abrantee of Capital Xtra, who doubles as the ambassador and face of GMW-UK.

Addressing the launching ceremony, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fantasy Entertainment, Leslie Quaynor, said, “After four years of organising GMW in Ghana, the team moved into achieving another of its key goals of using the platform to market Ghanaian music and tourism to the world.”

According to him, last year, GMW Festival launched its first extension- GMW-U.S, at the Ghana Embassy in Washington DC; and had a very successful concert at the B.B. Kings Hall, New York on October 17, 2015.

“As a result of GMW-US, over 187 guests from the U.S and eight foreign missions in Ghana participated in the 2016 GMW in March this year. This big impact within a short period influenced a strong case to push an agenda for an even wider reach, hence the decision for GMW-UK,” Leslie explained.

In her speech, the Head of Information & Media Relations at the Ghana High Commission, Ms Zuwera Ibrahim, reiterated the commission's pledge to ensure GMW-UK becomes an annual event and a significant one on the calendar of Ghanaian events in the UK.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture & Creative Arts, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, in a video message, urged all Ghanaians to support GMW-UK.