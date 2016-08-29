Blue Ivy Carter, daughter to Beyonce and Jay Z, wowed on the VMA red carpet yesterday (August 28) with a Mischka Aoki dress worth thousands.

According to Hollywood Reporter , the dress retails for $10,950, and features a gold leatherette bodice, high-low hem, and 3D floral applique.

In addition to rocking her Mischka Aoki dress with ease, the four-year-old also donned a diamond tiara and Giuseppe Zanotti kicks.

Blue Ivy walked the red carpet with her mother, Beyonce who stunned with what was reportedly more than $12.5 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. The Houston songstress also wore a gown from Italian designer Francesco Scognamigli.

In addition to putting on what was arguably one of the best performances at this year's VMAs, Beyonce walked away with a record-breaking eight awards , including Video Of The Year for “Formation” and Best Female Video for “Hold Up.”

-hiphopdx