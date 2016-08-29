Stonebwoy, Amakye Dede, EL, for Ghana Music Week at Indigo O2

BET award winner, Stonebwoy; ‘King of Highlife’ Amakye Dede and the reigning VGMA 2016 Artiste of the Year- EL, will headline the Ghana Music Week, UK (GMW-UK) scheduled for the Indigo at the O2 in London on Friday, October 21.

This was revealed at the Ghana High Commission in London on Thursday August 25, 2016, at a Media Launch, which was attended by a broad spectrum of media persons and event managers in the UK.

“After four years of organizing GMW in Ghana, the team moved into achieving another of its key goals of using the platform to market Ghanaian music & Tourism to the world,” said Leslie Quaynor, CEO of Fantasy Entertainment.

Fantasy Entertainment is partnering Showbiz Africa and the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) to run GMW Festival.

According to Mr Quaynor, last year, the GMW Festival launched its first extension- GMW-US, at the Ghana Embassy in Washington DC and had a very successful concert at the B.B. Kings Hall in New York on October 17, 2015.

“As a result of GMW-US,” he explains, “over 187 guests from the U.S and eight foreign missions in Ghana participated in the 2016 GMW in March this year. This big impact within a short period influenced a strong case to push an agenda for an even wider reach, hence the decision for GMW-UK,” he said.

He used the opportunity to give the gathering a gist of what to expect at the March 2017 Ghana Music Week Festival, which coincides with Ghana’s Diamond Jubilee Celebrations; and promised to give further details at the Indigo O2 on October 21.

GMW-UK seeks to create the biggest platform in the UK, to market Ghanaian music and tourism, and in the process attract targeted tourist traffic from the UK to Ghana for the main Festival.

The headline artistes will be joined by seven other artistes to be announced later including a top Ghanaian live band and cultural troupe to sell Ghanaian music to the world.

GMW-UK would be a four-hour presentation of the #StoryofGHMusic from its many styles, traditional and modern forms, including the official celebration of the famous #AzontoDance.

It would be hosted by Abrantee Boateng aka DJ Abrantee of Capital Xtra, who doubles as the Ambassador and face of GMW-UK.

In her speech, the Head of Information & Media Relations, at the Ghana High Commission, Ms Zuwera Ibrahim reiterated the Commission’s pledge to ensure GMW-UK becomes an annual event and a significant one on the calendar of Ghanaian events in the UK.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture & Creative Arts, Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare, in a video message, urged all Ghanaians to support GMW-UK.

All three headline artistes, took turns to invite their fans to the Indigo on October 21.

Tickets for the concert will be out on September 9.

