Fast-Rising Actress Gifty Asante Stuns In New Promo Photos
Fast rising hot actress Gift Asante has released new hot promo photos. The photoshoot was shot by popular Photographer @focusnblur.
The actress is noted for her roles in the award winning movie, “Devil in a dress” , As well as the comedy filled “kalybos in China”, Queen Latifah and last but not least, “onifranii asem” a kumawood production.
The gorgeous actress also played a lead role in short “taekwando” movie which is going for Los Angelos short movie awards. She was also a key character in “keko” a short Ghana-Nigeria collaboration movie which won number of awards.
She’s currently playing a lead role in abu idi’s “questions ” which is a first African vampire series.
Checkout her dazzling photos below….