Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
General News | 29 August 2016 16:01 CET

Fast-Rising Actress Gifty Asante Stuns In New Promo Photos

By gh kwaku

Fast rising hot actress Gift Asante has released new hot promo photos. The photoshoot was shot by popular Photographer @focusnblur.

The actress is noted for her roles in the award winning movie, “Devil in a dress” , As well as the comedy filled “kalybos in China”, Queen Latifah and last but not least, “onifranii asem” a kumawood production.

The gorgeous actress also played a lead role in short “taekwando” movie which is going for Los Angelos short movie awards. She was also a key character in “keko” a short Ghana-Nigeria collaboration movie which won number of awards.

She’s currently playing a lead role in abu idi’s “questions ” which is a first African vampire series.

Checkout her dazzling photos below….


Photogrid 1470766657282


Photogrid 1470766737560


Gift4

General News

The past is an experience ! The present is an experiment !The future is expectations !Use your experience in your experiments to achieve your expectations.
By: Mr Tee
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img