Popular Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah has waded into the recent ongoing debate about the decision by the President to release the ‘Montie 3’ who were jailed for contempt last month.

Ameyaw Debrah appearing on the most watched satirical talk show in Ghana, Tonight with Nii Kpakpo Thomson on Viasat1 last Friday did not mince words in criticizing President Mahama’s decision to release the Montie 3.

President Mahama remitted the sentences of the Montie 3 last week after they served part of the prison sentences imposed on them by the Supreme Court of Ghana.

The three who were sentenced on 27th July 2016 were released on Friday, 26th August, a decision which has sparked an intense debate in Ghana.

In addressing a question by host of the Tonight Show, Nii Kpakpo Thomson about his position on the Montie 3 release, Ameyaw Debrah insisted that it was a “clear abuse of power” and described the decision as in “bad taste.”

“My issue is that I think it was too soon for them to start doing a petition and it was too soon for the president to pardon them. In the minds of any person, it is clear abuse of power. I think the president doing that at this stage undermines that judges and I think it is in bad taste.”

Ameyaw Debrah who is noted to be very forthright in his views however indicated that, had the president allowed the Montie 3 to have served a bit more of their time in jail, it wouldn’t have generated the kind of outrage we have witnessed.

“Maybe if in one month or two months [to their release] he gave them the pardon, it would have been less much of an issue.”

