Beyoncé Wins Big At 2016 VMAs
After leading the pack with 11 nominations, Beyoncé won big at the 2016 MTV VMAs last night (August 28). Queen Bey won eight trophies at the annual affair, including Best Female Video for “Hold Up” (so no need for Kanye West to intervene this year) and Breakthrough Long Form Video for Lemonade.
Beyoncé's lead single for her album, “ Formation ,” won several awards, including that for Video of the Year and Best Pop Video.
Drake won the Moonman trophy for Best Hip Hop Video with “ Hotline Bling .”
Check out the complete list of winners below.
Video of the Year
Adele: “Hello”
Beyoncé: “Formation”
Drake: “Hotline Bling”
Justin Bieber: “Sorry”
Kanye West: “Famous”
Best Female Video
Adele: “Hello”
Beyoncé: “Hold Up”
Sia: “Cheap Thrills”
Ariana Grande: “Into You”
Rihanna [ft. Drake]: “Work” (short version)
Best Male Video
Drake: “Hotline Bling”
Bryson Tiller: “Don't”
Calvin Harris [ft. Rihanna]: “This Is What You Came For”
Kanye West: “Famous”
The Weeknd: “Can't Feel My Face”
Best Collaboration
Beyoncé [ft. Kendrick Lamar]: “Freedom”
Fifth Harmony [ft. Ty Dolla $ign]: “Work From Home”
Ariana Grande [ft. Lil Wayne]: “Let Me Love You”
Calvin Harris [ft. Rihanna]: “This Is What You Came For”
Rihanna [ft. Drake]: “Work” (short version)
Best Hip Hop Video
Drake: “Hotline Bling”
Desiigner: “Panda”
Bryson Tiller: “Don't”
Chance the Rapper: “Angels”
2 Chainz: “Watch Out”
Best Pop Video
Adele: “Hello”
Beyoncé: “Formation”
Justin Bieber: “Sorry”
Alessia Cara: “Wild Things”
Ariana Grande: “Into You”
Best Rock Video
All Time Low: “Missing You”
Coldplay: “Adventure of a Lifetime”
Fall Out Boy [ft. Demi Lovato]: “Irresistable”
twenty one pilots: “Heathens”
Panic! At the Disco: “Victorious”
Best Electronic Video
Calvin Harris & Disciples: “How Deep Is Your Love”
99 Souls [ft. Destiny's Child & Brandy]: “The Girl Is Mine”
Mike Posner: “I Took a Pill in Ibiza”
Afrojack: “SummerThing!”
The Chainsmokers [ft. Daya]: “Don't Let Me Down”
Breakthrough Long Form Video
Florence and the Machine: The Odyssey
Beyoncé: Lemonade
Justin Bieber: PURPOSE: The Movement
Chris Brown: Royalty
Troye Sivan: Blue Neighborhood Trilogy
Best New Artist
Bryson Tiller
Desiigner
Zara Larsson
Lukas Graham
DNCE
Best Art Direction
Beyoncé: “Hold Up”
Fergie: “M.I.L.F.$”
Drake: “Hotline Bling”
David Bowie: “Blackstar”
Adele: “Hello”
Best Choreography
Beyoncé: “Formation”
Missy Elliott [ft. Pharrell]: “WTF (Where They From)”
Beyoncé: “Sorry”
FKA twigs: “M3LL155X”
Florence and the Machine: “Delilah”
Best Direction
Beyoncé: “Formation”
Coldplay: “Up&Up”
Adele: “Hello”
David Bowie: “Lazarus”
Tame Impala: “The Less I Know the Better”
Best Cinematography
Beyoncé: “Formation”
Adele: “Hello”
David Bowie: “Lazarus”
Alesso: “I Wanna Know”
Ariana Grande: “Into You”
Best Editing
Beyoncé: “Formation”
Adele: “Hello”
Fergie: “M.I.L.F.$”
David Bowie: “Lazarus”
Ariana Grande: “Into You”
Best Visual Effects
Coldplay: “Up&Up”
FKA twigs: “M3LL155X”
Adele: “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)”
The Weeknd: “Can't Feel My Face”
Zayn: “PILLOWTALK”
