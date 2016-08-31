After leading the pack with 11 nominations, Beyoncé won big at the 2016 MTV VMAs last night (August 28). Queen Bey won eight trophies at the annual affair, including Best Female Video for “Hold Up” (so no need for Kanye West to intervene this year) and Breakthrough Long Form Video for Lemonade.

Beyoncé's lead single for her album, “ Formation ,” won several awards, including that for Video of the Year and Best Pop Video.

Drake won the Moonman trophy for Best Hip Hop Video with “ Hotline Bling .”

Check out the complete list of winners below.

Video of the Year

Adele: “Hello”

Beyoncé: “Formation”

Drake: “Hotline Bling”

Justin Bieber: “Sorry”

Kanye West: “Famous”

Best Female Video

Adele: “Hello”

Beyoncé: “Hold Up”

Sia: “Cheap Thrills”

Ariana Grande: “Into You”

Rihanna [ft. Drake]: “Work” (short version)

Best Male Video

Drake: “Hotline Bling”

Bryson Tiller: “Don't”

Calvin Harris [ft. Rihanna]: “This Is What You Came For”

Kanye West: “Famous”

The Weeknd: “Can't Feel My Face”

Best Collaboration

Beyoncé [ft. Kendrick Lamar]: “Freedom”

Fifth Harmony [ft. Ty Dolla $ign]: “Work From Home”

Ariana Grande [ft. Lil Wayne]: “Let Me Love You”

Calvin Harris [ft. Rihanna]: “This Is What You Came For”

Rihanna [ft. Drake]: “Work” (short version)

Best Hip Hop Video

Drake: “Hotline Bling”

Desiigner: “Panda”

Bryson Tiller: “Don't”

Chance the Rapper: “Angels”

2 Chainz: “Watch Out”

Best Pop Video

Adele: “Hello”

Beyoncé: “Formation”

Justin Bieber: “Sorry”

Alessia Cara: “Wild Things”

Ariana Grande: “Into You”

Best Rock Video

All Time Low: “Missing You”

Coldplay: “Adventure of a Lifetime”

Fall Out Boy [ft. Demi Lovato]: “Irresistable”

twenty one pilots: “Heathens”

Panic! At the Disco: “Victorious”

Best Electronic Video

Calvin Harris & Disciples: “How Deep Is Your Love”

99 Souls [ft. Destiny's Child & Brandy]: “The Girl Is Mine”

Mike Posner: “I Took a Pill in Ibiza”

Afrojack: “SummerThing!”

The Chainsmokers [ft. Daya]: “Don't Let Me Down”

Breakthrough Long Form Video

Florence and the Machine: The Odyssey

Beyoncé: Lemonade

Justin Bieber: PURPOSE: The Movement

Chris Brown: Royalty

Troye Sivan: Blue Neighborhood Trilogy

Best New Artist

Bryson Tiller

Desiigner

Zara Larsson

Lukas Graham

DNCE

Best Art Direction

Beyoncé: “Hold Up”

Fergie: “M.I.L.F.$”

Drake: “Hotline Bling”

David Bowie: “Blackstar”

Adele: “Hello”

Best Choreography

Beyoncé: “Formation”

Missy Elliott [ft. Pharrell]: “WTF (Where They From)”

Beyoncé: “Sorry”

FKA twigs: “M3LL155X”

Florence and the Machine: “Delilah”

Best Direction

Beyoncé: “Formation”

Coldplay: “Up&Up”

Adele: “Hello”

David Bowie: “Lazarus”

Tame Impala: “The Less I Know the Better”

Best Cinematography

Beyoncé: “Formation”

Adele: “Hello”

David Bowie: “Lazarus”

Alesso: “I Wanna Know”

Ariana Grande: “Into You”

Best Editing

Beyoncé: “Formation”

Adele: “Hello”

Fergie: “M.I.L.F.$”

David Bowie: “Lazarus”

Ariana Grande: “Into You”

Best Visual Effects

Coldplay: “Up&Up”

FKA twigs: “M3LL155X”

Adele: “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)”

The Weeknd: “Can't Feel My Face”

Zayn: “PILLOWTALK”

