Irene Logan, Jackie To Rock ‘Celebration of His Grace’ Concert

Three young and talented gospel artistes have been invited to perform alongside Bernard Amankwah at this year's gospel musical event dubbed 'Celebration of His Grace' concert which will come off on Sunday, September 18 at the National Theatre in Accra.

The artistes, according to the organisers, have promised to thrill the audience with spectacular live band musical performance.

Jackie Mpare, as far as gospel music is concerned, is one of the few upcoming gospel stars making a huge impact on the gospel music scene with her soul-inspiring messages and stagecraft.

The concert will be one electrifying worship moment where Christians will be drawn closer to God through pure worship.

This will be the first time Irene Logan, Alexandra and Jackie Mpare will be performing at the event which is held annually. Already, the enthusiasm is building up, with a lot of people buying tickets ahead of the show.

The concert which has Bernard Amankwah as the headline act will feature some selected choir groups which include the Holy Ghost Temple Choir and a host of others.

By George Clifford Owusu