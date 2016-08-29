Fresha Fair: The One Stop Shop

The tertiary experience is kind of different and has the ability to be a bit overwhelming. Finding yourself, making friends, staying on track while making the most out of your social life are some of the things that come with it. However, the experience doesn’t always come easy. As a freshman from SHS, your expectations and traits leave you more vulnerable and ripe for exploitation.

As some will take advantage of you and the naïve state you find yourself in, there are always other options and that is what EchoHouse, the firm dedicated to making the school life as comfortable as it can get organized the first of its kind, Fresha Fair. A fair that brings together buyers and sellers of top and quality products within cool rates that each student be it continuing or freshman can afford.

For years, the life on campus has been you come home with all the things you will need because when you get to campus you actually don’t know your way around and how things function. But last year, students got a different feel. They got to buy appliances, food items, mingled and jammed to the best of artistes in Ghana.

And the experience returns this year with a repackaged deal, beefed up with the best of the best experiences. The 3 campus affair starts from UCC on the 15th to the 17th of September as school is reopening, KNUST from the 22nd to the 24th of September and a finale at Legon from 29th September to 1st October.

The line-up of activities will start with an Inter-Schools game on Thursday, Friday is all about the style and fashion so a Fashion show and Saturday comes with all the goodies, ‘All you can Eat’ and finishes with the BAR 3 concert with the artiste of the Year, EL.

And if it’s too good to be true, last year, Sarkodie launched his live album ‘Mary’ at the Fresha Fair amidst guest performances from Efya, Akwaboah, Mr. Eazi and a host of other artistes. With an addition of a GH 10 shop experience, you get to buy and enjoy everything available at just GH 10.