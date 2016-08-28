Off Anny's sophomore 3rd studio album "Journey2Self" comes this soulful, lifting and divine tone "Jesus" produced by Mayo.

Having mesmerised her fans and took the Gospel music industry to a scintillating launch of her 3rd studio album "Journey2Self" in July 2016, sensational Gospel/Inspiration queen, Anny has decided to release JESUS, one of the powerful songs on the fast selling album as a the album's 4th official single.

The name of JESUS is no doubt a strong tower, the righteous runs into it and they were saved! This song is uniquely dedicated to you and as you fellowship with JESUS in faith, everything the enemy has placed next to you falls and no longer occupy your space in Jesus name. Amen

