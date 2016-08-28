Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
New Release | 28 August 2016 17:17 CET

New Music: Anny—Jesus (Prod. By Mayo)

By Yinka Awoyemi

Off Anny's sophomore 3rd studio album "Journey2Self" comes this soulful, lifting and divine tone "Jesus" produced by Mayo.

Having mesmerised her fans and took the Gospel music industry to a scintillating launch of her 3rd studio album "Journey2Self" in July 2016, sensational Gospel/Inspiration queen, Anny has decided to release JESUS, one of the powerful songs on the fast selling album as a the album's 4th official single.

The name of JESUS is no doubt a strong tower, the righteous runs into it and they were saved! This song is uniquely dedicated to you and as you fellowship with JESUS in faith, everything the enemy has placed next to you falls and no longer occupy your space in Jesus name. Amen

@anny_sings
DIRECT DOWNLOAD LINK:
http://bit.ly/JesusByAnny

INSTAGRAM LINK:
bit.ly/JesusByAnny

New Release

“When was the last time you witnessed the sun rising from the west?”
By: Kevin Abdulrahman
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img