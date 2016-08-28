DJ Vibez & DJ Foby Ft. Tee Blaq - Urban Playlist Mix @deejayvibez @djfoby1



​Here Is The Volume One Of The Urban Playlist Mixtape Hosted By The Two Veteran DJs, "DJ Vibez" & "DJ Foby".

This Scorching Mixtape Attained "Eldar Record's" Front Act, "TEE BLAQ" As The Utmost Featuring Artiste.

The Mixtape Comprises The Popular Demands Of Major Naija 2016 Hit Urban Vibes.

Track List

💥 Dj Vibez

1. Ajebutter22 x Falz - Bad Gang

2. Runtown x Wizkid - Lagos 2 Kampala

3. Olamide - Igara Chicken

4. Chinko Ekun - Enemies

5. Wande Coal x Sigzeey - We Ball (Remix)

6. Burnaboy - Soke

7. Wizkid - Ojuelegba

8. Orezi - Double Your Hustle

9. Dj Jimmyjatt x Wizkid - Feeling The Beat

10. Ketchup - Pam Pam

11. Navy Kenzo - Kamatia Chini

12. LK Kuddy x Yung6ix x Wizkid - With You (Remix)

13. Korede Bello x Tiwa Savage - Romantic

14. L.A.X - Gimme Dat

15. Mr Eazi - Hollup

16. Mr Eazi x Eugy - Dance For Me

17. Dotman - Akube

18. Ycee - Omo Alhaji

19. Aban x Gasmilla - Red Lite

20. Davido x Mayorkun x Dremo x Ichaba - Back 2 Back

21. Maleek Berry - Kontrol

💥 Dj Foby

22. Tee Blaq - Gbemileke

23. Reekado Banks - Standard

24. Rajomovic - Celebration

25. Runtown - Walahi

26. Kcee x Timaya - Alkayida

27. Tee Blaq - Shope

28. Phyno x Olamide - Fada Fada

29. Mayorkun - Eleko

30. Tekno - Wash

31. Dj Xclusive - Shawarma

32. Timaya - Some More

33. Olu Maintain - Excuse My French

34. Niniola - Shaba

35. Olamide - Don't Stop

36. Dj Kentalky x Lil Kesh - Blessings

37. Dj Baddo x Small Doctor - Kelegbe

38. Terry G - Totori

39. Kcee x Uhuru - Talk & Do

40. Young John x Lil Kesh - Bend Down Select

41. Dj Consequence x Ycee - In A Benz

42. Kardinal Official - Head, Shoulder, Knees & Toes

43. Small Doctor x Olamide - You Know

44. Timaya x Flavour - Money

45. Dj Osas x Rayce x Slyde x Niniola - Aunty

46. Tee Blaq - Vasa Shii

