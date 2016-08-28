DJ Vibez & DJ Foby Ft. Tee Blaq - Urban Playlist Mix @deejayvibez @djfoby1
Here Is The Volume One Of The Urban Playlist Mixtape Hosted By The Two Veteran DJs, "DJ Vibez" & "DJ Foby".
This Scorching Mixtape Attained "Eldar Record's" Front Act, "TEE BLAQ" As The Utmost Featuring Artiste.
The Mixtape Comprises The Popular Demands Of Major Naija 2016 Hit Urban Vibes.
Track List
💥 Dj Vibez
1. Ajebutter22 x Falz - Bad Gang
2. Runtown x Wizkid - Lagos 2 Kampala
3. Olamide - Igara Chicken
4. Chinko Ekun - Enemies
5. Wande Coal x Sigzeey - We Ball (Remix)
6. Burnaboy - Soke
7. Wizkid - Ojuelegba
8. Orezi - Double Your Hustle
9. Dj Jimmyjatt x Wizkid - Feeling The Beat
10. Ketchup - Pam Pam
11. Navy Kenzo - Kamatia Chini
12. LK Kuddy x Yung6ix x Wizkid - With You (Remix)
13. Korede Bello x Tiwa Savage - Romantic
14. L.A.X - Gimme Dat
15. Mr Eazi - Hollup
16. Mr Eazi x Eugy - Dance For Me
17. Dotman - Akube
18. Ycee - Omo Alhaji
19. Aban x Gasmilla - Red Lite
20. Davido x Mayorkun x Dremo x Ichaba - Back 2 Back
21. Maleek Berry - Kontrol
💥 Dj Foby
22. Tee Blaq - Gbemileke
23. Reekado Banks - Standard
24. Rajomovic - Celebration
25. Runtown - Walahi
26. Kcee x Timaya - Alkayida
27. Tee Blaq - Shope
28. Phyno x Olamide - Fada Fada
29. Mayorkun - Eleko
30. Tekno - Wash
31. Dj Xclusive - Shawarma
32. Timaya - Some More
33. Olu Maintain - Excuse My French
34. Niniola - Shaba
35. Olamide - Don't Stop
36. Dj Kentalky x Lil Kesh - Blessings
37. Dj Baddo x Small Doctor - Kelegbe
38. Terry G - Totori
39. Kcee x Uhuru - Talk & Do
40. Young John x Lil Kesh - Bend Down Select
41. Dj Consequence x Ycee - In A Benz
42. Kardinal Official - Head, Shoulder, Knees & Toes
43. Small Doctor x Olamide - You Know
44. Timaya x Flavour - Money
45. Dj Osas x Rayce x Slyde x Niniola - Aunty
46. Tee Blaq - Vasa Shii
DOWNLOAD MIX
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/125291
