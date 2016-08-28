A Nigerian chronicled his stay in Ghana with these hilarious tweets

In August 2016, an engineer from Port Harcourt, Nigeria, arrived at the Kotoka International Airport to help close out a project in Takoradi. But his trip to Ghana turned into and entertaining comic fest on Twitter.

This engineer, Tolu Bablo ( @ToluBablo on Twitter), from the moment he touched down, had been tweeting his experiences mostly comparing them to conditions in Nigeria.

What made his account even more interesting was the natural humour and satire that came with his tweets.

When Nigerian website, Covebeat, asked Tolu about his motivation to livetweet his stay in Ghana he replied, “I (used to) write, but I haven't in a year. I am too lazy nowadays to think up an article. This was the second best option.”

He added that he did not expect this much attention when he started tweeting.

Remarking on what he would miss most about Ghana he replied “the peace, the quiet, the laid back atmosphere, the view; double entendre intended and the organisation.”

He was supposed to be in Ghana till September 19th, but currently he isn't so sure anymore. According to him, he might have to leave today or then.

Find below some of the humorous chronicles of @ToluBablo