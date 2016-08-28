Aya Features Keche On Her New Single

After several months of hot air play of her first track Our Love, Aya has released another lovely tune Mene Woa with Keche under Stanford Records and produced by ForqzyBeat. The quality of music she does and the timing of her release has convinced many a Ghanaian to describe her as “Ghana’s new artiste on the rapid rise”.

“Mene Woa” is a romance based tune...and basically talks about lovers who understand themselves and solve their issues amicably in camera without any third party.” When it comes to my baby…no pressure… Keche’s line, which means, when it comes to my love, I don’t compromise with my friends, gives an insight into the incisive dogma that true lovers should opt for.

The song Me Ne Woa can be downloaded on ghmusicpromo.com and wildoutgh.com