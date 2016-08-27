Matt Damon climbs up Forbes’ Hollywood rich list

Matt Damon has become the third highest-paid actor in Hollywood, according to Forbes’ annual rich list.

The actor missed the top 10 last year but has seen his earnings rocket to $55m (£41.6m) after starring in Jason Bourne and The Martian.

He was beaten by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who became the world’s highest paid actor following appearances in San Andreas and Central Intelligence.

He earned $64.5m (£48.8m) between June 2015 and June 2016.

Forbes released its list of the highest-paid actresses earlier this week.

The figures take into account advances actors have already received for forthcoming movies.

For example, Johnson has already signed up for roles in the Baywatch movie adaptation and the eighth instalment of the Fast And The Furious franchise.

Last year’s highest-paid actor, Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr, dropped to ninth place in the list with $33m (£25m) in earnings.

His only film to be released within the 12-month period was Captain America: Civil War, although he is also currently filming Spiderman: Homecoming. Hollywood’s highest-paid actors

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson – $64.5m (£48.8m) Jackie Chan – $61m (£46.2m) Matt Damon – $55m (£41.6m) Tom Cruise – $53m (£40.1m) Johnny Depp – $48m (£36.4m) Ben Affleck – $43m (£32.6m) Vin Diesel – $35m (£26.5m) Shah Rukh Khan – $33m (£25m) Robert Downey Jr – $33m (£25m) Akshay Kumar – $31.5m (£23.9m)

Source: Forbes

Jackie Chan held on to second place in the list, having earned $61m (£46.2m) across the year.

Tom Cruise placed fourth with $53m (£40.1m), while Johnny Depp was ranked fifth with $48m (£36.4m).

The five highest-paid actors each earned more than the world’s highest-paid actress, Jennifer Lawrence, who received $46m (£34.9m) over the same period.

Four Bollywood actors made the top 20, with Shah Rukh Khan highest placed at number eight after earning $33m (£25m).

–