Nollywood Media | 26 August 2016 23:47 CET
Actor ‘Deyemi Okanlawon Shares Gorgeous Throwback Maternity Photos of his Wife
New Dad, Actor ‘Deyemi Okanlawon took a trip down memory lane by sharing a throwback picture of his wife Damilola's beautiful bump earlier today.
He took to instagram to share the picture which he captioned;
#BeforeBirth To the toughest chic on the planet... Thank You #BoneOfMyBone #FleshOfMyFlesh
Damilola who was glowing in a series of maternity looks birthed the couple’s first child in the United States on the 10th of July, 2016.
See more pictures from the shoot.