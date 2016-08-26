Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Nollywood Media | 26 August 2016 23:47 CET

Actor ‘Deyemi Okanlawon Shares Gorgeous Throwback Maternity Photos of his Wife

By Bunmi Odunowo

New Dad, Actor Deyemi Okanlawon took a trip down memory lane by sharing a throwback picture of his wife Damilola's beautiful bump earlier today.

He took to instagram to share the picture which he captioned;

#BeforeBirth To the toughest chic on the planet... Thank You #BoneOfMyBone #FleshOfMyFlesh

Damilola who was glowing in a series of maternity looks birthed the couple’s first child in the United States on the 10th of July, 2016.

See more pictures from the shoot.

