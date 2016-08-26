Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 26 August 2016 19:36 CET

Abraham Attah isn't tourism ambassador yet -Management

By MyJoyOnline

‘Beast of No Nation’ star Abraham Attah isn’t a tourism ambassador yet, his management has revealed.

According to Mr Attah’s manager, Mawuko Kuadzi, the Ministry is yet to officially sign the actor on as an ambassador.

The Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Mrs Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare, in March this year revealed that the ministry is looking at making Abraham Attah Ghana’s tourism ambassador.

The Minister, speaking at the launch of the 11th Kwahu Paragliding Festival at the Odweanoma Mountains in Kwahu, noted that the young actor had made Ghana proud and deserved to be celebrated.

Five months after the announcement, the Ministry is yet to put pen to paper.

Mr Kuadzi speaking at a press conference to officially announce that the child star will start donating 10,000 pairs of Toms footwears, said Abraham is yet to be a tourism ambassador of the Ministry.

“We haven’t signed anything with the Ministry of Tourism yet and so we can’t for now say that Abraham is a tourism ambassador and we are also monitoring that the Ministry doesn’t do anything with his image until we have a deal,” he said.

The Ministry has so far announced that actor John Dumelo and radio personality, Abeiku Santana as tourism ambassadors.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

