One of Ghana's foremost dancehall and reggae artistes and host of Campus Rocks on 3FM, Root Eye, has received the highest nomination for this year's Ghana Tertiary Awards.

Speaking exclusively to 3news.com, Root Eye, born Kwesi Nyarko Ofei, expressed profound gratitude to his fans for their support.

According to him, “I think I put in enough work into what I do whether I'm on TV hosting a show or acting on radio. I have a great team that understands and diligently pursues the purpose for which Campus Rocks, my radio show was created. We are grateful to God and the Youth Web Group and the organisers for the recognition.”

Root Eye's show airs every Friday between 7:00pm and 10:00pm every Friday on 3FM.

The categories he has been nominated include Student of the Year, Most Influential Student in Music and Most Influential Student in Acting.

Others are Most Influential Student in TV Presenting, Most Influential Student in Radio Presenting and Host of Campus Rocks on 3FM.