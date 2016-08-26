Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Audio Report | 26 August 2016 11:28 CET

New Music: Fimfim - Make Way ft. Gemini & Nana Nie

By B Banks

Fimfim has returned again with another refreshing sound he calls 'Make Way'. He comes on this song as usual, switching styles like an F1 driver switching lanes; wrecklessly amazing and stunning.

Gemini and Nana Nie didn't come play either. Both artistes brought along their A game.

Gemini known for his swift tongue twisting, dished out good for every rap lover to enjoy. Nana Nie perfectly added that dancehall vibe to the song. If music can be likened to food, this is rich nutrition... a good balanced diet for the ear.

'Give Way' was produced by Fimfim. We are yet to hear a production from him that went wrong.

Enough of the talk chale... Enjoy the jam. Frrrr...

