Multiple award-winning gospel singer, Nana Osei, popularly known in showbiz as Nacee has revealed his source of motivation.

“God always motivate me to forge ahead anytime that I feel like given up. He is the source of my motivation,” he told Mr. Lattus on J. Life Fm’s Entertainment chart Show.

According to him, God is the only one who will never forsake his people in times of troubles.

“There is no need to harm yourself when there is a problem, today and tomorrow is not yours…focus on God and with him you will have everything.”

Nacee, who is out with a new album titled ‘The Counselor’, revealed that he is featuring OJ in his upcoming project.

“I am currently recording with OJ at the studio,” Nacee disclosed.

Speaking on his latest album, Nacee said: “My new album title is the counselor. I chose the counselor because I want all of us to rely on God in times of troubles and hardships. He is the only source to save you from all troubles. Focusing on God is the best because he will never fail you. “