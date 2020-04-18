Coronavirus: Kotoko Players Have Not Agreed On Pay Cut - Felix Annan

Asante Kotoko captain, Felix Annan has dismissed reports in the local media that the playing body of the club have agreed on a pay cut as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The call for player salary cut has emerged strongly following the suspension of the Ghana Premier League.

But according to Annan, there has been no agreement on accepting pay cut.

“In life, I have always believed in proper communication, and in everything you do communication is very key,” Annan told Atinka FM in an interview.

“If management engage the playing body in a meeting and we come into consensus, why not but this is not something that should be forced on us.

“The clubs in Europe engaged their players in a meeting and agreed on that pay cut decision.

“We all understand the situation but we should all come into terms of what is best for all of us,” the Asante Kotoko goalie added.

The issue of players pay cut, has the talk of town as Arsenal players are set to be the first in the Premier League to agree to a pay cut after being offered Champions League qualification incentives.