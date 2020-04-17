ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
17.04.2020 Football News

Kotoko NCC Ready To Finance Transfer Of Midfielder Latif Anabila

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Latif Anabila
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
The National Circles Council (NCC) of Asante Kotoko SC has expressed its readiness to finance the transfer of midfielder Latif Anabila from Ashanti Gold to Asante Kotoko.

The player is admired by the head coach for the Porcupine Warriors Maxwell Konadu who is hoping to recruit additional quality to reinforce the midfield department of his team.

During the last transfer window, Ashanti Gold slapped a price tag of $20,000 on Latif Anabila to ward off any advances from Asante Kotoko.

In a statement from Kotoko’s NCC sent to the management of the club, they have shared that they want to sign the player for coach Maxwell Konadu.

“I write on behalf of the Executives of the National Circles Council (NCC) of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club to inform your office that as part of plans of the Demenya-led administration to assist Management in player acquisition every transfer window”, a statement from the NCC has shared.

It continued, “The NCC has resolved to purchase a player on the radar of Head Coach Maxwell Konadu, Latif Anabila from Ashanti Gold to augment the current squad.

“The NCC will foot all the bills of the said player from his team to Kotoko”.

Read the full statement from the NCC below:
