Coronavirus: Andre Ayew To Accept Pay Cut At Swansea City

Andre Ayew will take a takes 20% pay cut at Swansea City during coronavirus pandemic.

The 30-year-old, one of the big earners at the Welsh club, has agreed to the deferral deal to help them in the current global crisis.

The Ghana captain, believed to be taking around £60,000-a-week, will now drop to £40,000 while in coronavirus lockdown.

Ayew has accepted the offer from Swansea City as they find a way to mitigate the impact of the novel virus which has wrecked havoc in the world.

The Ghana international will now have his pay held back by 20 per cent during the crisis period.