Ex-Hearts of Oak Striker Cosmos Dauda Not Ruling Out A Return To The Club

Listen to article

Former Hearts of Oak striker, Cosmos Dauda has shared that he will not rule out a return to the club.

The skilful forward left the club for Lebanese Premier League side Salam Zgharta in 2019 following the expiration of his contract.

However, according to him, he was destined to play for the club and he will always remain grateful to the club for the help reiterating he will always welcome the opportunity to return to the club.

"Hearts of Oak is a big club and I will always remain grateful to the club," he told Asempa FM.

"I was destined to play for the club. I gave my best when I played for the club.

"I will always welcome the opportunity to play for teh club again.

"I know at the right time, I will return to the club again," he added.

Hearts of Oak will hope to end their nine years trophy drought this season.