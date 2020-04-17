Persons With Disability Get Government Support During Lock down

The Government of Ghana has donated assorted food items to Persons with Disability through the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection today Wednesday 15th April, 2020 to support them during the lockdown.

The Chief Director for the Ministry, Dr. Afisah Zakariah presented the items on behalf of the sector Minister, Hon. Cynthia Mamle Morrison.

The food items include cartons of tin tomato pastes, tubers of yam, bags of rice, cartons of mackerels and cartons of cooking oil.

Dr Afisah Zakariah advised them to adhere to the health measures of the President H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo and stay at home if they have nothing urgent to do outside.

Madam Esther Akua Gyamfi, Executive Secretary for the National Council on Persons with Disability on behalf of PWDs thanked Government for the thoughtful gesture and also applauded the critical intervention in such trying times.

She added that the Council will monitor the distribution of the items at the various MMDAs as well as update their data through this means to help in future planning and budgeting.