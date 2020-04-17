Anthony Joshua Calls On Tyson Fury To 'Come And Fight' To Determine The No.1 Heavyweight Boxer

Listen to article

Anthony Joshua insists Tyson Fury must fight him to prove which boxer is really the best in the heavyweight division.

AJ holds the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO titles, while Fury defeated Deontay Wilder in February to become the WBC champion.

The two men are regarded as the world’s best heavyweights right now, and a meeting between the pair is undeniably the most-wanted fight in boxing.

And Joshua says a clash must take place to determine just who can claim to be the No.1 heavyweight.

He told Sky Sports: ”Yes, come fight me. If you really want to say you’re No.1, come fight me. Let’s get it on.

“I’ve got the rest of the belts so it only makes sense.

“I’m the unified heavyweight champion of the world, he’s the WBC champion.

“What it will prove, me and him fighting? There will be one dominant figure in the heavyweight division that will have all of the belts and become undisputed.

“Logically to prove yourself as No.1, I have to fight Tyson Fury. He has to fight Anthony Joshua.”

Joshua and Fury have been tipped to square off against each other in the future, but they both have other fights on the horizon.

AJ is set to defend his titles against Kubrat Pulev, though the fight must be rescheduled after being postponed from its original June 20 date because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Fury is contractually obligated to take on Wilder for a third time.

Joshua admitted he would prioritise Fury in an ideal world.

He added: “It would be amazing to tell Pulev, ‘I think it’s best if you step aside for now’, and to tell Wilder, ‘we have bigger fish to fry’.

“‘Enjoy your Alabama chicken while we get cracking in the UK!’

“That fight needs to happen because there will never be another time like this again.”