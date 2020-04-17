Coronavirus: Betway Ghana Donates GH¢150,000 To Fight Virus

One of Ghana's online betting company's Betway Ghana has donated GH¢150,000 to help fight coronavirus in the country.

The donation was made on Thursday during the press briefing at the Ministry of Information.

The Covid-19 National Trust Fund was established by President Akufo-Addo to help the vulnerable infected by the virus and also the frontline health officers who are combating the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.

Coronavirus cases in Ghana

The breakdown of the 641 positive cases are as follows: seventeen (17) have been treated, reverted to negative on repeat tests and discharged.

Furthermore, 66 have tested negative once and awaiting second test. This brings together a total of 83 cases that have been recovered/discharged. 548 cases have been categorised as mild disease and are on treatment, two (2) are categorized as moderate to severe cases, none in critical state currently and eight (8) have died.

The five (5) new cases were recorded in the following locations; one from Adenta Municipality and two (2) each from Ayawaso East and Ayawaso Central Municipalities.

With the exception of one of the cases from Ayawaso East, all the new cases are asymptomatic. Contacts of the new cases are being listed for follow up.

Of the 641 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 268 were reported from two from the routine surveillance, 258 from enhanced surveillance activities and 115 from travellers who were previously under mandatory quarantine in Accra and Tamale.