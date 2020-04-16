Ghanaian Coach Having Kidney Problem Appeals For Support [VIDEO]

Listen to article

A former Ghana Black Stars scout, David Kwame Amoah who is on dialysis has appealed to the public for support.

The former Karela United and Inter Allies gaffer has been battling with kidney problem since November last year.

He is waiting on an organ donor, with the hope of a new chance at life after being put on dialysis.

The situation of the former Karela United and Inter Allies scout looks pathetic and has also put a financial strain on him.

It is believed he (Amoah) has sent an SOS call to the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to come to his aid but says he is yet to hear from them.

“I have kidney complications and will need a transplant. I don’t have the money to undertake such an exercise,” an emotional Amoah told Asempa FM.

“The Ghana Football Association is aware but am yet to hear anything from them.

“I will appeal to the GFA to come to my aid and other well-meaning Ghanaians to offer financial support so I get well.

“It’s been very difficult for myself and my family as we are financially stretched. I need help.

“Doctors say the only way out is a transplant and that requires huge sums of money," he added.