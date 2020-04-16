MP Urge Gov’t To Ensure Ghanaman Center Is Safe Before Being Used As Isolation Center

The Member of Parliament of Ningo Prampram, Hon. Sam George is urging the government to ensure there is proper security arrangements at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence before using the facility as an isolation center for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) at the beginning of the week shared that it is offering the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram to the Government of Ghana to use as an isolation center in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Subsequently, the residents of Prampram who did not accept the news well have demonstrated while arguing that it will not be safe for them.

In an interview with Happy FM, today, MP for the area Sam George has sided with his people and has stressed that the right thing should be done in the light that the safety of the people in the community should be prioritized.

“We want the right thing to be done. As MP, I am interested in the safety of the people in the constituency. The facility does not have any proper security arrangement and what if those who are camped escape to the town”, the lawmaker shared.

He added, “If they want to use the place then they should assure us of a proper security arrangement".