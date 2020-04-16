Dr Kyei Was Made Aware Of Emmanuel Clottey's Transfer - Former Kotoko General Manager

Former General Manager of Asante Kotoko, Samuel Opoku Nti has revealed he will be left in disappointment if Dr Kwame Kyei says is unaware of the Esperance and Emmanuel Clottey transfer saga.

The Ghana Premier League heavyweights have been given an ultimatum to pay a fee of $240,000 or face demotion from the country's topflight football.

His detractors have come hard at the business magnate over his handling of the Emmanuel Clottey and Esperance transfer malady arguing he is to blame for the financial ditch the club has entered to.

However, Dr Kwame Kyei has accused the previous administration for not infirming them about the issue.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, Opoku Nti has iterated he will be left in disappointment if the Dr Kyei-led administration is unaware of the outstanding legal tussle.

“It’s mandatory for any outgoing management to do a handing over to the incoming administration so I did as it is.

“George Kennedy and I gave the handing over notes to Dr Kyei. Clottey’s issue was part including Dr Kwaku Frimpong’s debt.

“I will be disappointed to hear from Dr Kwame Kyei saying he wasn’t aware of Clottey’s issue.

“Dr Kyei never called me on the phone before. There are a few times I tried calling him but with no answer," he added.