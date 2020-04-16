Coronavirus: Bright Addae & Afro-Arab Group Chief Donate To Ghana Skate Soccer Association

Former Ghana U-20 World Cup winner Bright Addae together with his close pal Alhaji Salamu Amadu has donated some relief items to the players of the Ghana Skate Soccer Federation.

Addae who has been experiencing the lockdown in Italy to ensure the COVID-19 pandemic is defeated globally expressed his delight for putting smiles on the faces of these individuals.

The group chairman of Afro-Arab Group Of Companies, Alhaji Salamu Amadu adviced the players and assured them support in this trying times to make they are safe.

"Adhere to the directives given by the President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo by observing social distancing, washing your hands with soap under running water often and applying hand sanitizers as often as possible," Alhaji Salamu said.

Some of the items donated to them include bags of rice, cooking oil, sardines, water and some assorted drinks.

This will be the second time the duo has extended their Philanthropic hands to the Ghana Skate soccer Federation.

These items were received on behalf of the players by the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Skate Soccer Federation.

He expressed his profound gratitude to Alhaji Salamu Amadu and Bright Addae for thinking about the needy in these worrisome times.

"We say God Bless you all for this benevolence, we are most grateful for the love you have shown to us."