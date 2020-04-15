No Player Must Accept Offer To Play In Libya - Former Hearts of Oak Striker Kwame Kizito

Former Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Kwame Kizito has revealed unpleasant experience he went through while playing for Al-Ittihad in the Libyan top-flight.

The 23-year-old joined Al-Ittihad in 2018 and has revealed he earned more money than he is currently earning in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

Kizito says he had a bad experience in the North African country and has called on other players not dream of playing in the Libyan topflight.

“Libya is not a place to play football,” the striker said in an interview with Football Channel.

“It was really bad. After matches, you could see the fight. I was a foreigner so I would definitely not want to involve myself,” he added.

Kizito currently plays for Falkenbergs FF in the Allsvenskan.