No Player Must Accept Offer To Play In Libya - Former Hearts of Oak Striker Kwame Kizito
Former Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Kwame Kizito has revealed unpleasant experience he went through while playing for Al-Ittihad in the Libyan top-flight.
The 23-year-old joined Al-Ittihad in 2018 and has revealed he earned more money than he is currently earning in the Swedish Allsvenskan.
Kizito says he had a bad experience in the North African country and has called on other players not dream of playing in the Libyan topflight.
“Libya is not a place to play football,” the striker said in an interview with Football Channel.
“It was really bad. After matches, you could see the fight. I was a foreigner so I would definitely not want to involve myself,” he added.
Kizito currently plays for Falkenbergs FF in the Allsvenskan.