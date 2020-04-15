Division One League Club Vision FC Sign Midfielder Mohammed Fuseini

Listen to article

Division One League (DOL) club Vision FC has completed the signing of Star Makers FC midfielder Mohammed Fuseini.

Vision FC sits 3rd on the standings of the lower division after winning 8, losing 4, and drawing 1 in 13 matches.

In a bid to boost the squad of the team as they wait for the resumption of the football season in Ghana, Vision FC has been busy in the transfer market.

Prior to the closure of the window last Monday, the Division One League club wrapped up the signing of Mohammed Fuseini.

The hardworking midfielder was outstanding for Star Makers FC in Division 2 and has been signed to add quality to Vision FC.

He joins Sulley Sadam, Aziz Nurudeen, Fatawu Hamidu and Baba Awal, as the new players signed by Vision FC in the transfer window.