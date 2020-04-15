David Moyes Regrets Failing To Sign Michael Essien At Everton

Former Everton manager, David Moyes has revealed that failing to land Michael Essien during his day at Everton is one of his biggest transfer regrets.

The Ghanaian international moved to England in 2005 with Chelsea coughing a club-record fee of £24.4 million.

According to the former Machester United boss, he followed the 37-year-old midfield star when he was playing in Ligue 1 with Bastia and Lyon.

Asked about the players he regretted missing out on signing, Moyes named the two-time Premier League winner alongside Toni Kroos, Gareth Bale and Cesc Fabregas.

“One of them would be Michael Essien [to Everton],” he told beIN Sports.

“Toni Kroos would certainly be the one [to Manchester United].

“At that time we [Manchester United] were very much after Gareth Bale and Cesc Fabregas but I’ve got to say prior to that, at Everton, we were really close to a lot of good players.

"We just couldn’t quite get them over the line on several occasions.”

Essien spent nine years at Chelsea, winning two Premier League titles, four FA Cups and a Uefa Champions League trophy during his spell in England, before moving to AC Milan.

The former Real Madrid and AC Milan man currently plays for Azerbaijan Premier League outfit Sabail where he has played 10 league matches this campaign.