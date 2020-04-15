ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
15.04.2020 Football News

Aduana Stars Secure Signings Of Ex-Kotoko Midfielder Prince Acquah

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Aduana Stars Secure Signings Of Ex-Kotoko Midfielder Prince Acquah
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic

Ghana Premier League club Aduana Stars have confirmed that they have secured the signing of former Kumasi Asante Kotoko midfielder Prince Acquah.

The top-flight club sits top of the league table of the suspended football season after winning 8, drawing 4, and losing 3 after playing 15 matches.

To boost their squad in waiting for the resumption of the football season, Aduana Stars have completed the signing of midfielder Prince Acquah as well as defender Derrick Boateng Afeson from Tamale Liberty.

“We are delighted to announce the signings of former Asante Kotoko player Prince Acquah an attacking midfielder and Derrick Boateng Afeson, a central defender from Tamale liberty.

“We wish you guys well and enjoy your stay here with the fire Boys”, a statement from Aduana Stars Communications Director Oppong Evans said.
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo Journalist
TOP STORIES

Covid-19: We Did Not Record A Single Ebola Because Of Mahama...
1 hour ago

Covid-19: Akufo-Addo Himself Brought It When He Went To Norw...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line