Ex-Kotoko Board Member Call On Supporters To Help Club Settle $240,000 Debt

Ben Nti, a former board member of Asante Kotoko during the Dr. K. K. Sarpong administration has called on supporters to help the club settle its $240,000 imposed by FIFA in its final verdict to the case involving Esperance de Tunis.

The club has been instructed to pay the whopping sum of money for delays in the payment of the $180,000 transfer fee from the signing of Emmanuel Clottey from the Tunisia giants.

For their punishment, FIFA in its final verdict has ruled that an additional $45,000 should be paid as interest as well as $15,000 to the lawyers who have been sitting on the case of the transfer which happened in 2015.

Speaking to Light FM on the latest development, Ben Nti has advised Asante Kotoko to respect FIFA’s decision and pay the money.

“FIFA transfer dealings inscribe that you make the necessary payment to the club and FIFA the amount due them, so Kotoko should pay the full amount and then we write to FIFA making them understand that Esperance also owes them ($150,000), that's how the issue must be handled because we are dealing with two separate cases, Esperance owing Kotoko is a different case of its own”, the ex-football administrator said.

Ben Nti has also called on the teeming supporters of the Kumasi-based club to make contributions to help the club settle the debt.

“This case didn't happen under Dr. Kyei's administration but whether he likes it or not he will pay the full amount. Looking at the money he has invested in the team already, it would make a lot of sense for the supporters to join hands to help contribute in paying this debt off”, he added.