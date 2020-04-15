Kofi Manu Advise Kotoko To Settle $240,000 Debt Before Chasing Esperance For $150,000

Astute football administrator, Kofi Many has advised Asante Kotoko to settle its $240,000 before it thinks about chasing Esperance de Tunis for the transfer fee of Kwame Bonsu.

Nicknamed the Porcupine Warriors, the Ghanaian giants have been instructed to pay $240,000 to cover as payment for the signing of striker Emmanuel Clottey [$180,000] from the Tunisia club.

The remaining amount will serve as interest on the delay of the transfer fee of the player in 2015 [$45,000] and payment of lawyers who have been sitting on the case [$15,000].

Though it is understood that Asante Kotoko is ready to comply and pay the money as instructed by FIFA, some reports coming in also indicate that the club will demand the $150,000 Esperance is owing them for the signing of midfielder Kwame Bonsu before they make the payment.

Speaking to Light FM on the matter, Kofi Manu has urged the Kumasi-based club to settle its issues with FIFA by paying the $240,000 before making any moves on Esperance.

“This final verdict is a FIFA decision which is simply irreversible and must be respected before any other complaints so Kotoko should look for that $240,000 and make the necessary payments to FIFA and Esperance respectively before chasing their $150,000”, Kofi Manu said.

Meanwhile, Kotoko has been given up to May 10, 2020, to make the payment or they will be relegated to the Division One League as additional payment.