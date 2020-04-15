Jacob Dickson – Ghana’s Next Champion In The Big Weights Class

Listen to article

Coach Carl Lokko has established himself as a trainer who makes the unknown known and he is grooming one of the heavy boxers to become a champion.

Jacob Dickson, who made his debut in 2018 is a 22 years old Ghanaian boxer who has won all his five fights.

He trains at the popular Bronx Gym at James Town in Accra, Ghana and his dream-like all boxers is to become a world champion.

He says with the guidance of his coach, he will make it, but he is not in a rush.

According to Dickson, the Bronx Gym is one of the best boxing training centres in Ghana, as they have produced a world champion and many local champions.

He said his time is coming, and very soon he is going to wear the belts.

He hailed his coach, Carl Lokko as a strategist who knows much about the game and business of boxing. He also praised his colleagues in the gym, namely Laryea (Expensive), Felix (Alvaro), Kpakpo Allotey and others who are potential world-beaters.

Dickson said boxers must not rush or put pressure on managers and coaches, but when the right time comes nothing can stop the opportunity of becoming a champion.

He urged Ghanaians to comply with the presidential directives of staying at home at this pandemic COVID-19 era and train coolly as it is real.

“We need to take care of ourselves as future champions and see our families alive. I plead with boxers in Accra, James Town and Bukom to abide by the protocols and stay home. God’s time is the best” he said.

Dickson who now has a new image and brand may be moving up from the super middleweight to the cruiserweight division.

Coach Lokko says Dickson is one of the big things coming to raise the flag of Ghana in boxing at the international level.

He also said the coronavirus is real and people should not joke with it, but comply with the health and safety directives.