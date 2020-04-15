GFA In Search For A Referees Manager

Listen to article

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has re-opened vacancy for a Referees Manager after failing to get a required candidate the first time it opened the vacancy for that position.

The country’s football governing body received applications but it is understood that none met the criteria they were looking for.

In a publication on the FA’s website, they have announced that they have opened the vacancy for the Referees Manager once again. Interested person can send their applications to [email protected] before 5pm on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Full GFA statement on the vacancy below:

“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has reposted vacancy for the position of Referees Manager.

“This is after the GFA could not get a successful candidate within the set age limit of 40 years from the first vacancy announcement.

“The reopening of the vacancy for the GFA Referees Manager, this time, comes with no age limits.

“Applications MUST be sent by email to [email protected] on or before 5 pm on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

"Follow this link for complete job details - Vacancy Announcement - Referees Manager "